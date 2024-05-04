Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $73.41 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 661,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,469,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,260 shares of company stock valued at $35,054,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

