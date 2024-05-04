CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 3.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.77 and last traded at $305.35. 931,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,441,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 861.72, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.50 and a 200 day moving average of $271.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $13,218,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

