Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,911. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

