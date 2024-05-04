Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,468 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. 706,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

