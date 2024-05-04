Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $37.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. 1,358,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

