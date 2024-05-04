NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stake Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,301 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in NatWest Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 904,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 178,858 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,311,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,297. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

