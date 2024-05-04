Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 83,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 347,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

