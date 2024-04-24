Bank of America Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $115.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,642. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

