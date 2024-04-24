Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.73 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,094. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

