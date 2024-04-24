adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
