1,481 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

