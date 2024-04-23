Telemus Capital LLC Has $44.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000.

IWB opened at $274.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

