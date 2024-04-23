S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $416.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.