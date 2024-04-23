RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

