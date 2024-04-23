RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.
RBB Bancorp Price Performance
RBB stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $340.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on RBB Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp
In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Bancorp
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Extreme Networks Snags an Upgrade on Inventory Normalization
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Put Some PEP in Your Income Portfolio With PepsiCo Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.