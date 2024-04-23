RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $340.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

