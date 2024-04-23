HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

