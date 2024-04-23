Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 9,561 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. 210,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,104. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.