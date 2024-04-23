SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. 787,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,404. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

