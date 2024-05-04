Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Down 17.3%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $279.91 and last traded at $279.91. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.43 and its 200-day moving average is $315.75.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
