FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of FactSet Research Systems worth $57,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.24. 197,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

