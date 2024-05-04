Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $56,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IHG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 177,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,740. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

