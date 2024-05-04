Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

