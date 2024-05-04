General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $64,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $166.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

