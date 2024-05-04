Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 522 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,684,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,091,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,601. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.