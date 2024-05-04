Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 416,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 121.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

