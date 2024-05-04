Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,539 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,360. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

