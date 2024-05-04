Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $61.51 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of British American Tobacco worth $61,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock remained flat at $29.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,425,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

