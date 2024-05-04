Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 311,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.