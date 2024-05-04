Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 30,261 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $98,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $707.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $678.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

