iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $88,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.