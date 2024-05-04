Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after buying an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 414,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,322. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

