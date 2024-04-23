New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $218,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $74.26. 8,846,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,816. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,800 shares of company stock worth $20,823,609. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

