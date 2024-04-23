Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

