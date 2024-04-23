Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $385,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 1,980,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,467. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

