YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of YPF opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

