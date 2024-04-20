Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.90.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,836 shares of company stock worth $4,396,902. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $424,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $198.37 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

