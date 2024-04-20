StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.91. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
