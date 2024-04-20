Reviewing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $69.78 million 7.92 -$571.27 million ($1.47) -0.89 U Power $287.12 million 0.01 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

U Power has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 2 2 4 0 2.25 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Luminar Technologies and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 441.03%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than U Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -818.68% N/A -93.83% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats U Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

