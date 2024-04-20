Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

