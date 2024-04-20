Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

PH opened at $534.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

