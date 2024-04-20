Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on May 9th

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Namoi Cotton Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46.
About Namoi Cotton
