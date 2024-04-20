Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on May 9th

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46.

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning, and supply chain and marketing of cotton in Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. It operates network of cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of lint cotton from growers.

