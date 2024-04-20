Stellantis to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.147 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellantis to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NYSE:STLA opened at $25.77 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 8.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

