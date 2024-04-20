Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

