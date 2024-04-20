Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 13,253 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.