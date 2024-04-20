Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.57.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.07 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.25.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 over the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

