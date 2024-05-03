Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$723.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.8 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.190 EPS.

NYSE WK opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

