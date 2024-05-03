Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

