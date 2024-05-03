William Blair Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.
Generac Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
