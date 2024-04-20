Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $634,774.08 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36.

On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17.

On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28.

Natera Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $85.28 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Natera by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

