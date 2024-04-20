Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $92.73

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

